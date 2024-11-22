Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Head of the Combat Readiness Department of the Estonian Defense Ministry Gert Kaju notes that Russia's first use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in Ukraine can be seen as a political signal, the Estonian news portal Err reports.

"This is something that has not been used before, a completely different weapons system. Whether this will be followed by the use of something similar is still unclear, but most likely this is a political signal, because intercontinental ballistic missiles are significantly more expensive than other weapons systems that are used on a daily basis," Kaju said at a weekly briefing of the Estonian Defense Ministry on Friday.

A representative of the Estonian Defense Ministry said the losses of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine amount to about 500,000 people wounded and killed, but according to some estimates this figure reaches 700,000. He also expressed the conviction that the North Korean soldiers sent to the Ukrainian front will not have a significant impact on the overall course of the war. "Because the daily military losses are so high. So this is a short-term mitigating measure," Kaju said.