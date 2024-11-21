Facts

21:06 21.11.2024

Zelenskyy presents state awards to paratroopers

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the soldiers of the airborne assault troops and presented state awards to them and the relatives of the fallen heroes.

The ceremony was also attended by a delegation from the United Kingdom, led by Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, the presidential press service reported.

"There is no truly hot section of our front line that has not felt the strength of our Air Assault Forces. I especially want to thank our paratroopers for the Kursk operation, for proving that Ukraine, under any circumstances, can steer this war in a way that makes Russia understand what they have done with this war and that they will be held accountable for it," said the President.

Zelenskyy urged everyone to always remember the Ukrainians who gave their lives in battle for Ukraine and its independence. The attendees honored the fallen warriors with a moment of silence.

Zelenskyy presented the Order of the Golden Star to the relatives of the three dead heroes. Lieutenant Vitaliy Duda, senior sapper Danylo Zvonariov and Sergeant Artem Sobchenko were posthumously awarded the highest rank.

The Head of State also personally presented the Order of the Golden Star to Colonel Yevhen Lasichuk and Major Ruslan Panezerov, the award of the Cross of Military Merit was received by Colonel Andriy Tkachuk and Colonel Oleksiy Yavkun.

The President also distinguished the defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky (II and III classes), For Courage (II and III classes) and Princess Olga (II class).

In addition, the Head of State presented the 199th Training Center of the Air Assault Forces with the distinction For Courage and Bravery. Additionally, he granted honorary titles to two brigades: the 77th separate air assault brigade, named Naddniprianska, and the 148th separate artillery brigade, named Zhytomyrska.

Tags: #soldiers #zelenskyy

