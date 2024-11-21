Facts

Strike with new missile, with all characteristics of ICBM, proves that Russia doesn’t seek peace – MFA

Strike with new missile, with all characteristics of ICBM, proves that Russia doesn't seek peace – MFA
The Russian strike on Ukraine with a new missile, which had all the flight characteristics of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), proves that Russia does not seek peace, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi.

“We’re awaiting expert conclusions to determine the exact type of new missile that Russia fired at Ukraine this morning, which had all flight characteristics of an ICBM. The strike itself proves: Russia does not seek peace. To the contrary, it makes every effort to expand the war,” Tykhyi said on X.

