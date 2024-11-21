Facts

14:23 21.11.2024

Zelenskyy: Today new Russian missile launched; all characteristics: speed, altitude - intercontinental ballistic

1 min read
On the Day of Dignity and Freedom, Russia struck Ukraine with a new missile, all the characteristics indicate that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile, but an examination is still underway, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, our crazy neighbor once again showed what he really is and how he despises dignity, freedom, and the lives of people in general. And how afraid he is. So afraid that he uses new missiles. And he is looking around the world for where else to find weapons. Sometimes in Iran, sometimes in North Korea. Today there was a new Russian missile. All the characteristics: speed, altitude - intercontinental ballistic. The examinations are still underway," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Thursday.

