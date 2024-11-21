Invaders lose 1,510 people in 24 hours – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Defense Forces eliminated 1,510 occupiers, eight tanks, 24 armored vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 57 UAVs, as well as 97 units of vehicles and special equipment units in 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to November 21, 2024 were approximately 727,250 (1,510 more) personnel, 9,398 (eight more) tanks, 19,143 (24 more) armored combat vehicles, 20,731 (50 more) artillery systems, 1,253 (one more) MLRS, 1,003 (two more) air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 19,259 (57 more) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,756 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 29,745 (97 more) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,674 units of special equipment," the report says.

The data are being updated.