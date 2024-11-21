Facts

12:56 21.11.2024

Invaders lose 1,510 people in 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose 1,510 people in 24 hours – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Defense Forces eliminated 1,510 occupiers, eight tanks, 24 armored vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 57 UAVs, as well as 97 units of vehicles and special equipment units in 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to November 21, 2024 were approximately 727,250 (1,510 more) personnel, 9,398 (eight more) tanks, 19,143 (24 more) armored combat vehicles, 20,731 (50 more) artillery systems, 1,253 (one more) MLRS, 1,003 (two more) air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 19,259 (57 more) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,756 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 29,745 (97 more) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,674 units of special equipment," the report says.

The data are being updated.

Tags: #losses #enemy

MORE ABOUT

12:33 06.11.2024
Syrsky: enemy's losses amount to almost 21,000 people, 717 taken prisoner since start of Kursk operation

Syrsky: enemy's losses amount to almost 21,000 people, 717 taken prisoner since start of Kursk operation

11:12 06.11.2024
Invader’s army loses 1,250 military in one day - General Staff

Invader’s army loses 1,250 military in one day - General Staff

19:42 05.11.2024
Russian military shoot six Ukrainian POWs in Donbas

Russian military shoot six Ukrainian POWs in Donbas

13:12 28.10.2024
Invaders lose 1,680 people in 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,680 people in 24 hours – General Staff

10:46 25.10.2024
Thirty-six enemy UAVs shot down over Ukraine - Air Force

Thirty-six enemy UAVs shot down over Ukraine - Air Force

10:21 25.10.2024
Invaders lose 1,630 people in one day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,630 people in one day – General Staff

09:48 17.10.2024
Invaders lose 1,420 people in 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,420 people in 24 hours – General Staff

12:39 07.10.2024
Occupiers lose 1,160 military personnel in past 24 hours – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,160 military personnel in past 24 hours – General Staff

15:03 05.10.2024
Invaders lose 1,280 military in one day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,280 military in one day – General Staff

11:20 04.10.2024
Russian army loses 1,230 military over 24 hours - General Staff

Russian army loses 1,230 military over 24 hours - General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

Strike with new missile, with all characteristics of ICBM, proves that Russia doesn’t seek peace – MFA

Mathernova: Dnipro witnesses first use of ICBM, Kinzhals, cruise missiles

Zelenskyy: Today new Russian missile launched; all characteristics: speed, altitude - intercontinental ballistic

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih up to 15, incl two teenagers – authorities

LATEST

URCS holds specialized workshop for participants of REDpreneur.UA program

Soldiers of Svoboda battalion receive another batch of drones, electronic warfare systems from the capital

Ukraine, Finland to develop cooperation in military tech, incl telecommunications

Zelenskyy discusses with UK delegation building up technological capabilities of AFU

Social hostel for IDPs opens in Kyiv region

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

More than 60 Crimean political prisoners need urgent medical aid, 18 Crimean journalists behind bars – Dzhelal

Russia admits ICBM strike against Ukraine on air – CCD

UK Defence Secretary: Frontline in Ukraine less stable than at any time

Strike with new missile, with all characteristics of ICBM, proves that Russia doesn’t seek peace – MFA

AD
AD
AD
AD