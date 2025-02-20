US President Donald Trump estimates Russia's losses in the war with Ukraine at 900,000 troops, but Ukraine lost, according to him, about 700,000.

Trump said during a briefing in Miami that, according to his estimates, Russia lost 900,000 soldiers and Ukraine probably lost 700,000. He described it as terrible, mentioning that body parts could be seen all over the fields. He added that they could see them very accurately through satellites.

He said that satellite images of the battlefields resemble a modern version of Gettysburg (the Battle of Gettysburg is the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War, took place in 1863).

Trump added that these were not American soldiers, nor were they soldiers from the Middle East in the case of Ukraine and Russia. He explained that these were mostly young people from Russia and Ukraine who were being wiped out. He described the situation as occurring on flat fields where bullets fly and stop when they hit someone. He further mentioned that the people who had died in the battle were soldiers, both young and, in some cases, older soldiers, because they were running out of people.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 863,580 occupiers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on February 5 that Russia's losses in the war amount to about 350,000 killed and 600,000-700,000 wounded, with approximately 50,000 to 70,000 Russians missing.

At the same time, according to him, about 45,100 people have died on the Ukrainian side, with approximately 390,000 wounded. Zelenskyy also stated that there is a problem with determining the number of thousands of people missing.