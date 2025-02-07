Invaders lose 1,340 soldiers, 158 pieces of equipment during past day

The estimated losses of the enemy during the day on February 6 amounted to 1,340 people with 158 pieces of equipment, in particular, 10 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 98 vehicles and tankers, as well as one unit of air defense and special equipment.

As reported on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday morning, 116 enemy drones of operational and tactical level were also shot down during the day.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 846,650 invaders, 9,975 tanks, 20,755 armored personnel carriers, 22,785 artillery systems, 1,056 air defense systems, 36,307 enemy vehicles and tankers have already been destroyed, as well as 24,301 drones shot down.