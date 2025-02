During the day, the invaders lost 1,170 people of military personnel and 190 pieces of equipment, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported as of 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 19 tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 34 artillery systems, two air defense vehicles, 120 units of automobiles and tankers, and one unit of special equipment

Air strikes cost the enemy 104 destroyed operational-tactical UAVs.