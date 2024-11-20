Facts

Ukrainian, Estonian Defense Ministries sign memo of understanding

Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Estonia Rustem Umerov and Hanno Pevkur signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the defense ministries.

"This document is an important step in the implementation of the Agreement on Cooperation in Security and Long-Term Support, which was signed in June by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in its Telegram channel.

As noted, the memorandum expands the possibilities of using Estonian military aid to Ukraine in 2024-2027. Support in the amount of 0.25% of Estonia's GDP will be directed to: material assistance for the Ukrainian military; financing the IT coalition chaired by Estonia; training of Ukrainian military personnel.

"This is not only assistance to Ukraine, but also an exchange of experience. Ukraine will share combat knowledge that will strengthen the defense capability of Estonia and our partners," the ministry said.

