Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

During the Russian aggression, Ukraine has gone through many cruel attacks by Russia, it is necessary to always pay attention to the air raid siren, but the information escalation that was today only helps Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today there were a lot of nerves and questions about some special danger. Although how many cruel and vile attacks from Russia have we already gone through during this time. We must always pay attention to the air raid siren. We have such a neighbor – a madman," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Wednesday.

He said on the 1001st day of a full-scale war, Russia is just as crazy as on the 1000th day, and on February 24.

"The information escalation that took place today, some panic messages that were sent – all of this only helps Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The president called on Ukrainians to take care of themselves, help the army and take care, in particular, "so that no one can use your emotions for their own interests." "And we continue to strengthen the air defense," the head of state said.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv received specific information about a potential significant air attack on November 20. The embassies of Spain, Hungary, Italy and Greece in Ukraine decided not to provide consular services on Wednesday due to the increased risk of air attacks after the corresponding decision was made in the morning at the U.S. Embassy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, amid information about the closure of a number of foreign embassies on Wednesday, said that it is in constant contact with partners and emphasized that the threat of shelling from Russia has been a daily reality for Ukrainians for more than a thousand days.