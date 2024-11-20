Facts

21:01 20.11.2024

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

During the Russian aggression, Ukraine has gone through many cruel attacks by Russia, it is necessary to always pay attention to the air raid siren, but the information escalation that was today only helps Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today there were a lot of nerves and questions about some special danger. Although how many cruel and vile attacks from Russia have we already gone through during this time. We must always pay attention to the air raid siren. We have such a neighbor – a madman," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Wednesday.

He said on the 1001st day of a full-scale war, Russia is just as crazy as on the 1000th day, and on February 24.

"The information escalation that took place today, some panic messages that were sent – all of this only helps Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The president called on Ukrainians to take care of themselves, help the army and take care, in particular, "so that no one can use your emotions for their own interests." "And we continue to strengthen the air defense," the head of state said.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv received specific information about a potential significant air attack on November 20. The embassies of Spain, Hungary, Italy and Greece in Ukraine decided not to provide consular services on Wednesday due to the increased risk of air attacks after the corresponding decision was made in the morning at the U.S. Embassy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, amid information about the closure of a number of foreign embassies on Wednesday, said that it is in constant contact with partners and emphasized that the threat of shelling from Russia has been a daily reality for Ukrainians for more than a thousand days.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:36 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

15:37 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

14:47 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

21:20 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

21:18 19.11.2024
We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

21:11 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

16:38 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

15:57 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

14:01 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

USA announces additional $275 mln aid for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

LATEST

Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

Sybiha at meeting with Grossi: Increased presence of IAEA missions at our nuclear facilities is necessary response to Russia’s nuclear threats

Netherlands completes delivery of F-16 batch to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians

Ukrainian, Estonian Defense Ministries sign memo of understanding

Suspension of US Embassy in Kyiv does not require evacuation of its employees – State Department

Umerov: 12 European countries, Ukraine unit in new format of defense cooperation

Three Slovenian clinics to enter into medical partnership with Ukrainian hospitals

Ukraine launches British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for first time

In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

Supporting Ukraine in no way turns it into West vs Russia war – Austrian FM

AD
AD
AD
AD