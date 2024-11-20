Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk on Wednesday.

"I thanked the Polish people for solidarity with Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale invasion and the Prime Minister for his personal principled response to the latest Russian attack and attempts to stop political isolation of Russian dictator Putin," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed further defense cooperation. Tusk said that Poland is preparing its 45th assistance package for Ukraine for sending and has started work on the next defense package.

"We exchanged our expectations from Poland's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of the next year. I hope for Poland's support in the negotiation process with the EU on the opening of the first negotiating chapter and opening the other chapters in parallel," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Tusk for using his wide personal contacts to advocate for Ukraine's accession to NATO and further defense assistance.

"We agreed to hold a meeting before the end of this year," Zelenskyy said.