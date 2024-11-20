Facts

15:37 20.11.2024

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk on Wednesday.

"I thanked the Polish people for solidarity with Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale invasion and the Prime Minister for his personal principled response to the latest Russian attack and attempts to stop political isolation of Russian dictator Putin," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed further defense cooperation. Tusk said that Poland is preparing its 45th assistance package for Ukraine for sending and has started work on the next defense package.

"We exchanged our expectations from Poland's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of the next year. I hope for Poland's support in the negotiation process with the EU on the opening of the first negotiating chapter and opening the other chapters in parallel," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Tusk for using his wide personal contacts to advocate for Ukraine's accession to NATO and further defense assistance.

"We agreed to hold a meeting before the end of this year," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #tusk #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:01 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

20:36 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

14:47 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

21:20 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

21:18 19.11.2024
We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

21:11 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

16:38 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

15:57 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

14:01 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

USA announces additional $275 mln aid for Ukraine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

LATEST

Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

Sybiha at meeting with Grossi: Increased presence of IAEA missions at our nuclear facilities is necessary response to Russia’s nuclear threats

Netherlands completes delivery of F-16 batch to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians

Ukrainian, Estonian Defense Ministries sign memo of understanding

Suspension of US Embassy in Kyiv does not require evacuation of its employees – State Department

Umerov: 12 European countries, Ukraine unit in new format of defense cooperation

Three Slovenian clinics to enter into medical partnership with Ukrainian hospitals

Ukraine launches British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for first time

In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

Supporting Ukraine in no way turns it into West vs Russia war – Austrian FM

AD
AD
AD
AD