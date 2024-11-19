Facts

20:46 19.11.2024

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, pointed to the lack of response of the leaders of the G20 countries, who these days gathered at the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"Today they presented the updated nuclear doctrine. Why didn't they present a peace strategy? Have you heard of such a thing? Of course, you haven't. They have a nuclear weapons strategy," he said at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Putin wants to continue the war and wants to destroy Ukraine, "and not only it, but other countries as well."

"Putin wants a war. As long as possible. The longer the war continues – the longer he will be in the Kremlin. That's understandable. This is his goal: to destroy us, all of us. All our principles, our values. When they attack, even in the media – with words about nuclear weapons and strategy, I think the G20 is sitting in Brazil today. Have they said anything? Nothing. Nothing strong. This is the answer," he said.

The head of state also noted: "What strategy can there be if even the G20 countries do not have any strong strategy?"

"Our strategy is to be strong. And when Putin just starts about nuclear weapons, the world should give an answer. Put it on the table. A firm answer, what will be done if Putin uses something like this weapon or another," Zelenskyy said.

Frederiksen, for her part, said that she will never accept the fact that Putin threatens Europe. She also emphasized that the red lines were crossed by Russia, not Ukraine or Europe.

Tags: #doctrine #zelenskyy #russia #nuclear

