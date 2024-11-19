Facts

16:38 19.11.2024

Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

1 min read
Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

While some European leaders are thinking about elections at the expense of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is focused on winning this war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Putin has now brought 11,000 North Korean troops to the borders of Ukraine. This contingent can grow to 100,000 people. While some European leaders are thinking about elections or something similar at the expense of Ukraine, Putin is focused on winning this war. He won't stop himself. The more time he has, the worse the conditions become,” Zelenskyy said during an address to the European Parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, every day is the best moment to put even more pressure on the Russian Federation. The President noted that the aggressor country would have no real motivation to participate in meaningful negotiations “without fires in ammunition depots on Russian territory, without disruption of military logistics, without destroyed Russian air bases, without lost capabilities for the production of missiles and drones and without confiscation of assets.”

“You know perfectly well that Putin values neither people nor rules. He values only money and power. It is these things that we must take away from him in order to restore peace,” the head of state stressed.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:20 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

21:18 19.11.2024
We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

21:11 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

20:46 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

15:57 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

14:01 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

13:58 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians to hold fair elections after achieving fair peace

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians to hold fair elections after achieving fair peace

13:56 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Over 40 foreign and 600 domestic defense companies operating in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Over 40 foreign and 600 domestic defense companies operating in Ukraine

13:55 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to not lower mobilization age, but to motivate people to sign contracts

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to not lower mobilization age, but to motivate people to sign contracts

20:25 18.11.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kupiansk on protecting region from UABs

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kupiansk on protecting region from UABs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians to hold fair elections after achieving fair peace

USA to announce additional aid to Ukraine in coming days – Permanent Rep to UN

Already nine dead in Hlukhiv, four people may be under rubble – State Emergency Service

LATEST

URCS opens youth residence in Lviv region

Putin open to discussing Ukraine ceasefire deal with Donald Trump – media

State budget 2025 does not provide for transition of healthcare facilities contracted by NHSU to treasury accounts

Ukraine wins arbitration case against former Zhytomyrski Lasoschi owner, Russian businessman Boyko

One dead, two injured in enemy attack on Kherson's Dniprovsky district

Zelenskyy: Russia's responsibility must be collective

Info from spam mailings about termination of URCS' cooperation with German Red Cross is fake – statement

Poroshenko sends more than UAH 62 bln to help the army

Sybiha in UNSC: Ukraine needs peace through strength, not through weakness

URCS continues to help veterans adapt to civilian life

AD
AD
AD
AD