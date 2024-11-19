Zelenskyy: While some European leaders thinking about elections at expense of Ukraine, Putin focused on winning this war

While some European leaders are thinking about elections at the expense of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is focused on winning this war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Putin has now brought 11,000 North Korean troops to the borders of Ukraine. This contingent can grow to 100,000 people. While some European leaders are thinking about elections or something similar at the expense of Ukraine, Putin is focused on winning this war. He won't stop himself. The more time he has, the worse the conditions become,” Zelenskyy said during an address to the European Parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, every day is the best moment to put even more pressure on the Russian Federation. The President noted that the aggressor country would have no real motivation to participate in meaningful negotiations “without fires in ammunition depots on Russian territory, without disruption of military logistics, without destroyed Russian air bases, without lost capabilities for the production of missiles and drones and without confiscation of assets.”

“You know perfectly well that Putin values neither people nor rules. He values only money and power. It is these things that we must take away from him in order to restore peace,” the head of state stressed.