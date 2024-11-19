Zelenskyy: A thousand days of war is huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be year of peace

Everything must be done to end this war honestly and fairly, 1,000 days of war is a huge challenge, Ukraine deserves next year to be the year of peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"If someone in Europe thinks that they can sell Ukraine or any other country to Moscow, for example, the Baltic States or the Balkans, Georgia, Moldova, and get something in return, let them remember this simple truth - no one can enjoy calm waters during a storm. And we must do everything to end this war honestly and fairly.… A thousand days of war is a huge challenge. Ukraine deserves next year to be the year of peace," Zelenskyy said during an address to the European Parliament on Tuesday.

The President thanked the members of the European Parliament for resolutions, decisions, principles, visits to Ukraine during the war and especially in the first year, "when it was so difficult," and thank you for believing in Ukraine.