13:55 19.11.2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to not lower mobilization age, but to motivate people to sign contracts

Lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine is not planned, at the same time, those who have not reached it will be offered a new system of contracts for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the military command must present to our society a new system of contracts for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for citizens who have not reached the age of mobilization, but want to prove themselves in the best possible way in the defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, presenting the Internal Resilience Plan in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

The head of state emphasized that "these contracts will have a tangible, very specific motivational component."

"There is no need for any speculation - our state is not preparing to lower the mobilization age. Based on new contractual approaches, we must gradually move to forming an army to a greater extent through contracts, rather than mobilization," Zelenskyy concluded.

Tags: #zelenskyy #mobilization

