Economy

16:16 11.12.2023

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 9.3% in q3 2023 – statistics

2 min read
Real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 9.3% compared to the third quarter of 2022, while in the second quarter there was a jump of 19.5% after a fall of 10.5% in the first quarter and 31.4% in the fourth quarter of last year.

According to the State Statistics Service, compared with the previous quarter (taking into account seasonal factors), GDP in the third quarter of this year grew by 0.7%, while in the previous quarter it increased by 0.8%.

As reported, in general, over the past year, Ukraine’s GDP, according to the State Statistics Service, fell by 29.1%.

At the end of October, the NBU improved the forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth this year from 2.9% to 4.9%, and next year from 3.5% to 3.6%, worsening it for 2025 from 6.8% to 6%. The National Bank estimated economic growth in the third quarter at 8.2% and expected it to slow down in the fourth to 4.5%.

When approving the draft state budget for the second reading in early November, the government improved its estimate of GDP growth this year from 2.8% to 5%, but worsened it for 2024 from 5% to 4.6%.

