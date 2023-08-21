Economy

18:49 21.08.2023

European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

3 min read
European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

Due to large volumes of supplies, the only acceptable route for the export of Ukrainian grain is the Black Sea, alternative directions have infrastructure restrictions and are unprofitable for business, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius said.

"Lithuania's position [on the export of Ukrainian grain through Klaipeda and other ports of the Baltic countries] and proposal are very much appreciated as well-intentioned, but the reality is somewhat different. First of all, there is not enough infrastructure to transport these quantities of grain and the only way to do it is through the Black Sea. Everything else is fine, but not enough, plus it is time-consuming because of the different [railway] gauge," Sinkevičius told reporters in Vilnius on Monday following meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

According to him, in the absence of alternative infrastructure, the road through Lithuania will not be enough. Besides, it will not be convenient for business.

"Let's add one last component – commerce. Grain, its shipment, is also important for the business component, so that it reaches the necessary ports and buyers as quickly as possible, and here, too, transport via Lithuania becomes more difficult, as the cost of shipment also increases," the European Commissioner said.

In turn, Ukrainian farmers are asking for help from Lithuania in obtaining EU subsidies for the transportation of exported grain through Klaipeda and other European ports - in their opinion, this is the only way Ukraine will be able to export the accumulated crop without loss.

The most important thing for Ukrainian farmers who cannot export grain through the Black Sea is that their products reach European ports, and this is impossible without subsidies, Chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council Andriy Dykun said.

"The most important thing for us is to get to the sea, because there is the largest throughput. (...) Working with the Baltic countries, and that will be enough. Only if the 'green' corridor works, will transport subsidies work, then the whole system will work, because today, after calculating the losses from the existing logistics, it does not work. It exists, but it is very expensive," Dikun said at a press conference in the Seimas of Lithuania on Monday.

It is unprofitable to export Ukrainian goods through European ports without subsidies, Chair of the Seimas Committee on Rural Affairs Viktoras Pranckietis believes.

Representatives of Ukrainian agrarians say that grain is currently exported abroad through the Danube ports, but such a route increases the cost of one tonne of grain by $60 to $70, and the losses incurred by the country's agrarians amount to EUR 10 billion.

According to Dykun, this year in Ukraine, the surplus of oilseeds and grains may amount to about 30 million tonnes, since the harvest due to good weather will be about 25% to 30% higher than last year.

According to Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Affairs Kazys Starkevičius, grain transit through Europe is necessary to support the export of Ukrainian grain.

The option of intervention purchases of surplus grains, which have already been used before, is also being considered - if the price of grains falls below EUR 100 per tonne, they can be purchased for storage, thereby supporting market prices.

Tags: #grain #eu

MORE ABOUT

18:34 21.08.2023
European Commissioner: EU should subsidize Ukrainian grain transit, extend ban on import to frontline countries

European Commissioner: EU should subsidize Ukrainian grain transit, extend ban on import to frontline countries

20:45 17.08.2023
EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

19:57 17.08.2023
Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

16:24 16.08.2023
Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

14:09 14.08.2023
Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

20:51 11.08.2023
EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

17:40 11.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

17:58 10.08.2023
Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

17:09 10.08.2023
International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

09:08 09.08.2023
Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

Energy system can pass heating season without power outages if there are no shelling - Haluschenko

Total debt to Ukrenergo reaches UAH 59 bln, continues to grow – CEO

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

LATEST

Gambling business must pay up to UAH 7 bln in taxes for 2022 – MP Hetmantsev

Roadmap for preparing National Revenue Strategy already sent to IMF – MP Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

Kernel announces plan of placing shares worth $60 mln among qualified investors

Energy system can pass heating season without power outages if there are no shelling - Haluschenko

Agrarian Ministry invites USAID to support biogas projects

Nova Poshta to enter Slovak market in Oct

Format for publishing estimate documentation for facilities being built with state or public funds updated – Kubrakov

Ukraine offers Romanian companies to use Ukrainian UGS facilities – PM

Total debt to Ukrenergo reaches UAH 59 bln, continues to grow – CEO

AD
AD
AD
AD