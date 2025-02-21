Gas supply situation in Ukraine challenging but under control – Naftogaz CEO

The situation with natural gas in Ukraine, impacted by Russian attacks, remains challenging but not critical and is fully under control, according to Naftogaz Group CEO Roman Chumak. He made this statement during a meeting with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Ukraine, headed by Gavin Gray.

"We are in full control of the situation. Yes, it is challenging, but not critical. Naftogaz continues to import the necessary volumes of gas to balance the system and meet the needs of all consumer groups," Chumak stated, as quoted on the company's website.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Naftogaz Group facilities have been targeted by 15 missile and drone attacks, causing significant damage to production capacities. However, Chumak assured that the company is doing everything possible to maintain operations and ensure gas supply to consumers.

He expressed gratitude to IMF representatives for their open dialogue and support, emphasizing hopes for enhanced cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience.

The meeting was attended by IMF Deputy Mission Chief Trevor Lessard, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Toffano, Alternative Executive Director for Ukraine at the IMF Vladyslav Rashkovan, and senior economist Heiko Hesse.

In early February, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko stated in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine that the country would need to import at least 1 billion cubic meters of gas by year-end. He noted that, apart from its own resources, Naftogaz has access to open credit lines, including a EUR 200 million facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Additionally, there may be grant funding or gas deliveries provided through grants.

On February 20, Andriy Gerus, head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Energy Committee, commented to Energy Reform that "Ukraine will need to import as much gas as is lost due to attacks on production facilities." He confirmed that the need for gas imports is primarily due to unpredictable attacks and suggested that while Naftogaz currently has funds for imports, additional financing may be required in the spring to purchase gas for the next heating season. He also advocated for the decentralization of all possible elements within the gas infrastructure.