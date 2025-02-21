Economy

20:15 21.02.2025

Gas supply situation in Ukraine challenging but under control – Naftogaz CEO

2 min read
Gas supply situation in Ukraine challenging but under control – Naftogaz CEO

The situation with natural gas in Ukraine, impacted by Russian attacks, remains challenging but not critical and is fully under control, according to Naftogaz Group CEO Roman Chumak. He made this statement during a meeting with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Ukraine, headed by Gavin Gray.

"We are in full control of the situation. Yes, it is challenging, but not critical. Naftogaz continues to import the necessary volumes of gas to balance the system and meet the needs of all consumer groups," Chumak stated, as quoted on the company's website.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Naftogaz Group facilities have been targeted by 15 missile and drone attacks, causing significant damage to production capacities. However, Chumak assured that the company is doing everything possible to maintain operations and ensure gas supply to consumers.

He expressed gratitude to IMF representatives for their open dialogue and support, emphasizing hopes for enhanced cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience.

The meeting was attended by IMF Deputy Mission Chief Trevor Lessard, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Toffano, Alternative Executive Director for Ukraine at the IMF Vladyslav Rashkovan, and senior economist Heiko Hesse.

In early February, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko stated in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine that the country would need to import at least 1 billion cubic meters of gas by year-end. He noted that, apart from its own resources, Naftogaz has access to open credit lines, including a EUR 200 million facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Additionally, there may be grant funding or gas deliveries provided through grants.

On February 20, Andriy Gerus, head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Energy Committee, commented to Energy Reform that "Ukraine will need to import as much gas as is lost due to attacks on production facilities." He confirmed that the need for gas imports is primarily due to unpredictable attacks and suggested that while Naftogaz currently has funds for imports, additional financing may be required in the spring to purchase gas for the next heating season. He also advocated for the decentralization of all possible elements within the gas infrastructure.

Tags: #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

18:49 11.02.2025
DTEK gas production facility in Ukrainian Poltava region shut down after morning missile strike

DTEK gas production facility in Ukrainian Poltava region shut down after morning missile strike

12:49 11.02.2025
Naftogaz production facilities in Poltava region damaged as a result of night attack

Naftogaz production facilities in Poltava region damaged as a result of night attack

11:57 10.02.2025
Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

19:43 30.01.2025
Naftogaz, HD Hyundai XiteSolution sign memo of cooperation

Naftogaz, HD Hyundai XiteSolution sign memo of cooperation

10:46 18.12.2024
Fitch affirms Ukraine's Naftogaz rating at 'CC' – company

Fitch affirms Ukraine's Naftogaz rating at 'CC' – company

11:01 29.10.2024
Naftogaz to receive 80 MW power generating units for one of regions from Norwegian govt and UNDP

Naftogaz to receive 80 MW power generating units for one of regions from Norwegian govt and UNDP

12:26 28.10.2024
Helsinki court freezes Russian assets in Finland at Naftogaz's request

Helsinki court freezes Russian assets in Finland at Naftogaz's request

09:51 17.09.2024
Naftogaz intends to survive winter with Ukrainian gas – Chernyshov

Naftogaz intends to survive winter with Ukrainian gas – Chernyshov

19:23 16.09.2024
Naftogaz agrees with UNDP on purchase of gas piston units

Naftogaz agrees with UNDP on purchase of gas piston units

18:35 06.08.2024
Court allows Ukrnaftoburinnia to restart production at Sakhalynske field – Naftogaz chief

Court allows Ukrnaftoburinnia to restart production at Sakhalynske field – Naftogaz chief

AD

HOT NEWS

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

Ukrainian stock index on Warsaw Stock Exchange rises by another 8%, approaches pre-war level

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

LATEST

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Kovlar Group together with National Academy of Sciences develop defense products

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

Share of imported fire-retardant materials decreases from 80% in 2016 to 20% in 2024 – Kovlar Group

FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

First cohort of REDpreneurUA participants present business plans for grant funding

K-FACTOR aims to capture up to 25% of Ukraine's market for grain carts in 3 years

IMF expects laws to be adopted to abolish 'Lozovy amendments,' create Higher Administrative Court

Expensive Ukrainian cheese in Jan provokes significant increase in imports

PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Raiffeisen and OTP most profitable in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD