Economy

12:18 21.02.2025

IMF expects laws to be adopted to abolish 'Lozovy amendments,' create Higher Administrative Court

2 min read
IMF expects laws to be adopted to abolish 'Lozovy amendments,' create Higher Administrative Court

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects laws to be adopted to abolish the so-called Lozovy amendments and create the Higher Administrative Court to replace the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, which are structural benchmarks whose implementation deadline expired in December 2024, said Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy.

"They expect the bills to be adopted. And yes, the failure to implement them puts the tranche at risk," he said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

We are talking about the adoption of bills No. 12367 and No. 12368, which were registered in the Verkhovna Rada in December last year, but neither of them has yet been adopted even as a basis.

Deputy head of the finance committee Yaroslav Zhelezniak added that the fund would not be able to postpone the implementation of these benchmarks, since the deadlines have already passed. He also noted that the failure to comply with them creates a risk for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

As reported, the IMF mission began work in Kyiv on February 20 on the seventh review of the EFF. It will continue in the coming days in Kyiv and Warsaw. If the mission is successful, the IMF Board may allocate the eighth tranche of the program to Ukraine in the amount of $ 917.5 million at the end of March.

The previous, sixth review of the EFF program opened in March 2023 was completed by the IMF closer to the end of December 20224. Based on its results, the seventh tranche of $1.1 billion was allocated, which increased the amount of payments to $9.8 billion with the total program volume of $15.6 billion.

In general, this year the updated program provides for four quarterly reviews, as in 2024. The size of the next three tranches in 2025 is $809.6 million, $539.8 million and $445.3 million, respectively.

Tags: #imf

MORE ABOUT

17:08 22.02.2025
Ukraine's Deputy PM Kuleba discusses housing reconstruction funding with IMF mission chief

Ukraine's Deputy PM Kuleba discusses housing reconstruction funding with IMF mission chief

09:49 20.02.2025
IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

10:44 07.02.2025
IMF mission for 7th review of EFF arrangement to arrive in Kyiv on Feb 20

IMF mission for 7th review of EFF arrangement to arrive in Kyiv on Feb 20

20:19 30.01.2025
IMF mission for seventh review of EFF arrangement to begin in late Feb

IMF mission for seventh review of EFF arrangement to begin in late Feb

19:25 30.12.2024
Cabinet submits to Rada bills on creation of Supreme Arbitration Court, abolition of 'Lozovy's amendments' in pursuance of memo with IMF

Cabinet submits to Rada bills on creation of Supreme Arbitration Court, abolition of 'Lozovy's amendments' in pursuance of memo with IMF

09:45 24.12.2024
Finance Ministry orders independent assessment of Business Development Fund operator of state credit programs – memo with IMF

Finance Ministry orders independent assessment of Business Development Fund operator of state credit programs – memo with IMF

20:14 23.12.2024
IMF in extended arrangement with Ukraine indicates possibility of earlier end to war

IMF in extended arrangement with Ukraine indicates possibility of earlier end to war

11:56 23.12.2024
Ukraine receives $1.1 bln from IMF – PM

Ukraine receives $1.1 bln from IMF – PM

15:17 21.12.2024
Updated EFF program with IMF supplemented with three structural benchmarks about securities commission, NEURC and NBU

Updated EFF program with IMF supplemented with three structural benchmarks about securities commission, NEURC and NBU

14:37 21.12.2024
IMF approves sixth review of EFF program for Ukraine and allocates seventh tranche of $1.1 bln

IMF approves sixth review of EFF program for Ukraine and allocates seventh tranche of $1.1 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

Ukrainian stock index on Warsaw Stock Exchange rises by another 8%, approaches pre-war level

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

LATEST

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Kovlar Group together with National Academy of Sciences develop defense products

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

Share of imported fire-retardant materials decreases from 80% in 2016 to 20% in 2024 – Kovlar Group

FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

First cohort of REDpreneurUA participants present business plans for grant funding

Gas supply situation in Ukraine challenging but under control – Naftogaz CEO

K-FACTOR aims to capture up to 25% of Ukraine's market for grain carts in 3 years

Expensive Ukrainian cheese in Jan provokes significant increase in imports

PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Raiffeisen and OTP most profitable in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD