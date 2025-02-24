FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has supported more than 200,000 rural families and more than 15,000 farmers and agribusinesses during three years of full-scale war, providing seeds, grants, generators, financial assistance and other critical resources so that they could maintain production, adapt to new realities and continue to work despite all the challenges, FAO said.

"Ukraine is an agricultural country, but today farmers and rural residents are forced to fight not only for harvests, but also for their own survival. The war has destroyed infrastructure, complicated access to fertilizers, equipment, and markets. Almost 60% of households say that their main need is to restore their livelihoods," FAO said on the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

FAO reported that it intends to support 406,900 people in 2025 to respond to these challenges, in particular, by providing farming families with seeds, helping to restore irrigation systems and grain storage facilities, providing livestock with feed and covering urgent food needs. To implement this support, FAO requires $53 million.

"Ukraine's agricultural sector is not only a matter of food security within the country, but also a key factor in global stability. But above all, it is people. Rural families who make daily efforts to provide themselves with food, take care of livestock and preserve their farms even in the most difficult conditions. By supporting them, we are not just helping them restore their livelihoods – we are saving lives and giving them the opportunity to build a future," FAO said and assured that they will continue to work in Ukraine.