EU leadership issues joint statement on 3rd anniversary of start of Russian war against Ukraine

The Presidents of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola, issued a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in which they assured that support for Ukraine is firm, and peace, security and justice must prevail.

The text of the statement was distributed on Monday in Brussels.

"Three years ago Russia started its full-scale and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia’s brutal war deliberately targets civilian and critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian people have shown bravery in defending their country and the core principles of international law. We pay tribute to all those who have sacrificed their lives and have lost loved ones for Ukraine’s independence and freedom," they noted.

"Russia and its leadership bear sole responsibility for this war and the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian population. We continue to call for accountability for all war crimes and crimes against humanity committed. We welcome the recent steps made towards the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine," the statement notes.

"The European Union and its partners have acted swiftly and in unity to support Ukraine. The European Union has provided to Ukraine economic, humanitarian, financial and military assistance that totals to EUR 135 billion, with EUR 48.7 billion of military assistance. The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support, including reconstruction of the country after the war," the EU leaders noted.

"Russia and its people are paying a price for their leader’s actions. Together with partners, we have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia and those complicit in the war and remain ready to increase the pressure on Russia to limit its ability to wage war. We are already using windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defence industry and energy recovery. Today, we have adopted a sixteenth sanctions package to further increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression," the statement notes.

"In parallel, we have taken unprecedented actions at the EU level to ramp up European defence industry production, and we will continue to increase our capacity. This will allow us to step up our military support and cooperation with Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening our defence readiness and European sovereignty," the EU leaders noted.

"Ukraine is part of our European family. Ukrainians have expressed their wish for a future within the European Union. We have acknowledged that by granting Ukraine the status of candidate country and launched accession negotiations. Ukraine has made significant progress in accession related reforms under the most challenging circumstances. We are already integrating Ukraine into the EU’s internal market. The future of Ukraine and its citizens lies within the European Union," they noted.

"In a challenging international and geopolitical environment, we stress the importance of maintaining transatlantic and global solidarity with Ukraine. We highlight the need to ensure the international community’s continued focus on supporting Ukraine in achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the Ukrainian peace formula. We stand firm with Ukraine, reaffirming that peace, security, and justice will prevail," von der Leyen, Costa and Metsola said.