EU is confident where Ukraine will use aid – Mathernová

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said that in providing assistance to Ukraine, the EU has reliable processes and knows where the money is going.

Mathernová told reporters on Wednesday, commenting on the question of President Donald Trump's statements, that she cannot speak for the United States or under the U.S. President, but she said that in all European support for Ukraine, they have very reliable processes to see where the money is going.

She said the European Union provides Ukraine with funds for budget support, money through grants, in particular to civil society organizations.

She also said basically, when the EU cooperates with UN agencies or financial institutions, national agencies, they are then responsible for the use of the money provided.

Mathernová said European officials have great confidence in where the money is going.

As reported, President Donald Trump said the U.S. has allocated about $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the lack of reporting on how those funds are used is worrying, and criticized European countries for not contributing enough financially to support Kyiv.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has spent $320 billion on waging war with Russia, $200 billion of which was foreign military aid, while the U.S. has provided $67 billion in military aid since the full-scale invasion.