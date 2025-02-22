Economy

17:07 22.02.2025

First cohort of REDpreneurUA participants present business plans for grant funding

The first cohort of the REDpreneurUA program has taken a significant step toward their entrepreneurial goals – presenting final business plans in hopes of securing grant funding.

"The business ideas showcased range from educational games for children to therapeutic horseback riding and artisan cheese production. Other initiatives include eco-friendly farming, milling, handmade candles, and clothing upcycling workshops. Several businesses aim to strengthen the local economy through projects such as craft bakeries and furniture production," according to a statement by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) on Facebook on Saturday.

Out of 24 business ideas that successfully completed the REDpreneurUA training program – focused on developing entrepreneurship skills – 17 received grant support.

REDpreneurUA is a program designed to help war-affected individuals launch their own businesses and contribute to Ukraine's economic recovery. Over the course of two years, the initiative will provide funding between EUR 5,000 and EUR 15,000 and expert guidance to around 70 business projects. The program is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross, with support from the Neighbour in Need fund (Austria).

REDpreneurUA is part of the global REDpreneur initiative, which empowers small and microbusinesses as a driver of economic growth. The first cohort consists of entrepreneurs from vulnerable groups, who received comprehensive support at every stage of business development. The program included personalized training plans, expert mentorship, online courses, hands-on workshops, networking opportunities, and knowledge exchange sessions with successful business owners.

A key focus of the program is social entrepreneurship – business models that not only generate profit but also address pressing social issues. Participants developed projects aimed at job creation and community development, reinforcing the broader mission of the initiative.

 

