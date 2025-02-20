PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Raiffeisen and OTP most profitable in 2024

State-owned PrivatBank increased its net profit for 2024 by 6.3% - to UAH 40.14 billion, maintaining its leadership in the top five most profitable banks in the country, according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to them, PrivatBank is followed by two more state-owned banks - Oschadbank and Ukreximbank. Oschadbank increased its net profit by almost 2.5 times - to UAH 14.83 billion, moving Ukreximbank to third place with a profit of UAH 5.56 billion (+ 71% compared to last year).

The fourth and fifth positions were taken by banks with foreign capital: Raiffeisen and OTP. At the same time, the net profit of Raiffeisen decreased by 10.6% - to UAH 4.28 billion, while OTP increased it by 10.9% - to UAH 4.12 billion.

The second five most profitable banks of 2024 were headed by Credit Agricole, which increased its net profit by 46.5% - to UAH 4.09 billion. It also included UkrSibbank - UAH 4.08 billion (-3.4% compared to the figure for 2023), FUIB - UAH 3.94 billion (-0.3%), Sense Bank - UAH 3.81 billion (+ 33.3%). It is closed by Universal Bank (mono), which was able to almost double its net profit last year - to UAH 3.72 billion.

According to NBU statistics, four more banks had net profit exceeding UAH 1 billion: Citibank - UAH 3.34 billion (-6.9%), Ukrgasbank - UAH 2.91 billion (+50.4%), as well as Pivdenny Bank and A-Bank, which increased their net profit by 2.2 times and 2.9 times - to UAH 2 billion and UAH 1.36 billion, respectively.