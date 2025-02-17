Ukrainian stock index on Warsaw Stock Exchange rises by another 8%, approaches pre-war level

The WIG-Ukraine index of Ukrainian stocks on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) continues to grow on the latest news about progress in peace talks in the Ukrainian-Russian war: on Monday it added another 8.04% and reached 556.01 points, closely approaching the pre-war level of 574.37 points.

According to WSE data, the price of Milkiland shares rose on Monday by 16.09%, the agroholdings Agroton and IMC with lands near the front - by 19.03% and 8.30%, KSG-Agro - by 6.22%, the country's largest sugar producer Astarta - by 1.66%.

Shares of the Coal Energy company (all these securities are part of the index) with mines shut down due to the war rose in price the most - by 25.88%.

In addition, shares of the largest Ukrainian oil producer Kernel, which are not part of the index due to their small free float, also rose in price by 14.53%.

The share price of Ukraine's largest poultry producer, the MHP agricultural holding, rose by 2.54% on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, while shares of the mining company Ferrexpo jumped by 12.86%, recouping all the falls that were caused by news of the state's lawsuit against the holding's subsidiary for $3.8 billion and the introduction of sanctions on the largest shareholder, Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

As reported, WIG-Ukraine fell from 574.37 points to 361.98 points on the first day of the war on February 24, 2024, and fell below 200 points in May 2024.