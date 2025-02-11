U.S. tariffs on Ukrainian steel to impact industry already hurt by Russian aggression – Ukrainian minister

Ukraine will continue its active engagement with partners to find a solution for its steel industry before the recently introduced U.S. tariffs take effect, according to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We have made every effort to keep Ukrainian steel out of the 25% tariffs in the United States. The U.S. decision to impose tariffs on our steel on March 12 will naturally affect the steel industry, which has suffered from the Russian war. However, we are determined to actively work with partners to find the optimal solution until March 12," Svyrydenko stated on social media platform X.

Earlier, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order imposing an additional 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminum.

According to Ukraine's State Statistics Service, in the first 11 months of 2024, Ukraine exported ferrous metals, related products, and aluminum to the United States worth $441.86 million, a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023. Imports from the United States to Ukraine were much lower, amounting to $45.11 million but still marking a 2.8-fold increase from 2023.

Out of the total exports to the United States from January to November 2024, ferrous metals accounted for $332.02 million (a 6.7-fold increase), ferrous metal products for $107.24 million (a 6% decrease), and aluminum and aluminum products for $2.60 million (a twofold increase).

The statistics also highlighted that Ukraine's primary ferrous metal export to the U.S. was pig iron – 824,200 tons valued at $317.64 million. The State Customs Service noted that 70.52% of all Ukrainian pig iron exports were destined for the United States.