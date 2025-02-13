Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:06 13.02.2025

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

2 min read
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) February 12 decision on additional measures to improve access to medicines for Ukrainians.

The corresponding document, Decree No. 82/2025, has been published on the president's official website.

According to the NSDC decision, the government, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and pharmacy chains will identify a list of 100 essential medicines, the prices of which will be reduced by 30% starting March 1. The decision also regulates markups on medicines based on manufacturer-set prices, ensures inspections of final retail prices, and introduces monitoring of medication usage in healthcare facilities.

"The government must present all the details to the public. These changes must be tangible and beneficial for millions of Ukrainians. This is a personal responsibility of officials and, specifically, the Minister of Health," Zelenskyy said in his comments on the NSDC decision, as reported by the president’s press service.

Earlier, the president had instructed the government to analyze the Affordable Medicines program, conduct an audit of the domestic pharmaceutical market and pharmacy networks, and develop proposals to reduce medicine prices.

Additionally, the NSDC reviewed and approved a new package of economic sanctions.

"Billions that were effectively earned by selling out Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, and Ukrainian security must be frozen and redirected toward protecting Ukraine and its people. And that will happen – without fail," Zelenskyy stated.

The decree takes effect upon publication.

Tags: #prices #medicines

