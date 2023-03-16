Economy

Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

Metallurgical enterprises of Ukraine in January-February of this year reduced revenues from the export of ferrous metals by 82.2% compared to the same period last year, to $357.095 million.

According to statistics released by the State Customs Service, ferrous metals accounted for 5.53% of total merchandise export earnings over this period, compared to 17.6% in January-February 2022.

In February, proceeds from the export of ferrous metals amounted to $191.423 million.

At the same time, over the two months of this year, Ukraine reduced imports of similar products by 28%, to $163.395 million. In February, products worth $94.802 million were imported.

In addition, in January-February, Ukraine reduced the export of metal products by 32.7% - to $146.937 million. In February, they were exported for $85.235 million.

At the same time, imports of metal products in January-February decreased by 33.5% - to $108.516 million. In February, these products were imported for $57.248 million.

