Economy

17:39 06.03.2023

Finland ready to help Ukraine with introduction of environmental monitoring system –Natural Resources Ministry

1 min read
Finland ready to help Ukraine with introduction of environmental monitoring system –Natural Resources Ministry

Finland is ready to help Ukraine with the assessment of the current air monitoring system and the formation of a plan for its modernization, the press service of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reports.

In addition, it is noted that during the online meeting of Deputy Minister Oleksandr Krasnolutsky with representatives of the Finnish Ministry of the Environment and the Finnish Metrological Institute, the Finnish partners also expressed their readiness to help with the purchase of reference-level stations, launch pilot projects to assess the impact of the war on the environment and contribute to the development of a satellite observation system.

They also announced their readiness to introduce approaches of remote sensor systems for monitoring the state of natural objects.

"The participants agreed to create appropriate working groups for each of the directions. They will develop a list of tasks for the project of international technical assistance to Ukraine, which will be financed by the Government of Finland," the ministry summed up.

Tags: #assessment #finland

MORE ABOUT

15:57 23.02.2023
Finland to send three Leopard 2 tanks for mine clearance to Ukraine, Sweden also announces its readiness to send tanks to Kyiv

Finland to send three Leopard 2 tanks for mine clearance to Ukraine, Sweden also announces its readiness to send tanks to Kyiv

18:23 22.02.2023
Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

13:29 22.02.2023
Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

20:17 24.01.2023
Finland could train Ukrainian military – president

Finland could train Ukrainian military – president

18:54 24.01.2023
Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation, protection of Ukrainian energy sector, 10th Russian sanctions package with president of Finland

Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation, protection of Ukrainian energy sector, 10th Russian sanctions package with president of Finland

18:12 24.01.2023
Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

13:09 20.01.2023
Zelensky thanks Finnish govt for providing Ukraine with largest package of military assistance with heavy weapons and ammunition

Zelensky thanks Finnish govt for providing Ukraine with largest package of military assistance with heavy weapons and ammunition

15:03 24.12.2022
Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

13:12 26.11.2022
Finland should be ready for accepting new refugees from Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Interior Minister Mikkonen

Finland should be ready for accepting new refugees from Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Interior Minister Mikkonen

17:04 17.11.2022
Finland to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 55 mln

Finland to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 55 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

State budget deficit of Ukraine in Feb grows to UAH 88.8 bln – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

Russian occupiers plan to remove equipment from science and technology center at ZNPP in case of retreat

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

IAEA director general says has intensified consultations on ZNPP safety and security zone

Safety at ZNPP occupied by Russians continues worsening – inspectorate head

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

AD
AD
AD
AD