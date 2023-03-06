Finland ready to help Ukraine with introduction of environmental monitoring system –Natural Resources Ministry

Finland is ready to help Ukraine with the assessment of the current air monitoring system and the formation of a plan for its modernization, the press service of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reports.

In addition, it is noted that during the online meeting of Deputy Minister Oleksandr Krasnolutsky with representatives of the Finnish Ministry of the Environment and the Finnish Metrological Institute, the Finnish partners also expressed their readiness to help with the purchase of reference-level stations, launch pilot projects to assess the impact of the war on the environment and contribute to the development of a satellite observation system.

They also announced their readiness to introduce approaches of remote sensor systems for monitoring the state of natural objects.

"The participants agreed to create appropriate working groups for each of the directions. They will develop a list of tasks for the project of international technical assistance to Ukraine, which will be financed by the Government of Finland," the ministry summed up.