Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

The macro situation in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 turned out to be better than initial expectations due to the stable operation of the energy sector and industry in the winter, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"Our macro situation is better in the first quarter of 2025 compared to our original plans," Marchenko said at the web conference "Ukraine's budget resilience over three years: role of international support", organized by the Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

According to him, expectations regarding power outages did not come true, so some economic development indicators even exceeded last year's.

At the same time, the minister did not give any more specific estimates of GDP dynamics.

Marchenko also believes that Ukraine can "slowly reduce its dependence on international aid."

"I mean gradually, not quickly, because right now we have many questions about how to balance our budgets in 2026 based on the current commitments that we have made together with the programs agreed with the IMF," the Finance Minister added.

As First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported on March 18, the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) for January-February 2025 is estimated at 1.1%.