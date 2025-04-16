Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:07 16.04.2025

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

1 min read
Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

The macro situation in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 turned out to be better than initial expectations due to the stable operation of the energy sector and industry in the winter, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"Our macro situation is better in the first quarter of 2025 compared to our original plans," Marchenko said at the web conference "Ukraine's budget resilience over three years: role of international support", organized by the Center for Economic Strategy (CES).

According to him, expectations regarding power outages did not come true, so some economic development indicators even exceeded last year's.

At the same time, the minister did not give any more specific estimates of GDP dynamics.

Marchenko also believes that Ukraine can "slowly reduce its dependence on international aid."

"I mean gradually, not quickly, because right now we have many questions about how to balance our budgets in 2026 based on the current commitments that we have made together with the programs agreed with the IMF," the Finance Minister added.

As First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported on March 18, the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) for January-February 2025 is estimated at 1.1%.

Tags: #macro_situation #assessment

MORE ABOUT

20:16 24.02.2025
EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

20:55 15.01.2025
Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in 2024 at 3.6%

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in 2024 at 3.6%

20:14 11.12.2024
Ukraine's GDP growth amounts to 4% for 11 months of 2024

Ukraine's GDP growth amounts to 4% for 11 months of 2024

20:00 21.10.2024
Pentagon chief: No panacea in war, cumulative effect of Ukraine's military capabilities is important

Pentagon chief: No panacea in war, cumulative effect of Ukraine's military capabilities is important

19:13 19.09.2024
Ukraine's GDP decreases by 2.1% in Aug

Ukraine's GDP decreases by 2.1% in Aug

20:28 13.06.2024
Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

19:58 09.05.2024
Rada regulates distribution of 12% of normative monetary value of public land for its lease through auctions

Rada regulates distribution of 12% of normative monetary value of public land for its lease through auctions

20:04 23.02.2024
AntAC: Rada passes bill on lobbying in general, but it does not solve problem of shadow lobbying as there is no declaration of Yermak's advisers and open work of committees

AntAC: Rada passes bill on lobbying in general, but it does not solve problem of shadow lobbying as there is no declaration of Yermak's advisers and open work of committees

15:17 07.02.2024
Number of Ukrainians who positively assess country's development decreases since March 2023 – survey

Number of Ukrainians who positively assess country's development decreases since March 2023 – survey

20:11 11.01.2024
Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 at 5%

Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 at 5%

HOT NEWS

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

EIB provides Ukraine with EUR 300 mln for restoration of energy, critical infrastructure

Ukraine receives another EUR1 bln from EU under ERA initiative – Ministry of Finance

EU disburses EUR 1 bln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Ukrainian PM

LATEST

Baltic ports remain important alternative routes for Ukrainian agroexport

Forests of Ukraine to invest UAH 20 mln in restoration of 10,000 ha of 'collective farm' forests in Rivne region in 2025

Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

Transition to project-based financing could increase investment security in housing in Ukraine – expert

Ukrainian govt approves bill to strengthen energy companies' responsibility for energy security

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

EBRD extends risk cover to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine to enable EUR 100 mln for energy investments

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

Nibulon automates work of laboratories, elevator complexes

AD
AD