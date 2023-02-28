Economy

20:34 28.02.2023

Housing commissioning in Ukraine falls by 37.8% in 2022 – statistics

2 min read
Housing commissioning in Ukraine falls by 37.8% in 2022 – statistics

The commissioning of housing in Ukraine in 2022 fell by 37.8% compared to 2021, to 7.11 million square meters, according to the State Statistics Service.

According to the report, in cities in 2022, 4.752 million square meters of housing were put into operation (66.8% of the total), in rural areas – 2.357 million square meters. At the same time, 39.1% of the total volume of housing was commissioned in single-family houses, 60.7% in houses with two or more apartments, less than 0.1% in hostels.

In general, 92,500 apartments were commissioned last year, which is 38.9% less than in 2021. At the same time, 68,900 apartments were commissioned in cities, and 23,600 apartments in villages.

At the end of 2022, most housing was commissioned in Kyiv region (1.457 million square meters, 20.5% of the total), Lviv region (720,500 square meters, 10.1%), Odesa region (694,300 square meters, 9.8%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (493,200 square meters, 6.9%) and Vinnytsia region (404,500 square meters, 5.7%) and the city of Kyiv (908,000 square meters, 12.8%).

According to statistical data, an increase in the volume of housing commissioning compared to the previous year was recorded in Vinnytsia region (by 10.6%), Chernihiv region (by 7%, to 102,900 square meters) and Poltava region (by 47.9%, to 235,900 square meters). The remaining regions showed a decrease in the volume of housing commissioned.

The data are given taking into account housing commissioned in accordance with the temporary order for the commissioning of houses built without a permit for construction work, as well as excluding the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol and part of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the State Statistics Service said.

Tags: #housing #statistics

MORE ABOUT

18:53 28.02.2023
Law on compensation for damaged or destroyed housing to come into action in May – Shuliak

Law on compensation for damaged or destroyed housing to come into action in May – Shuliak

19:18 22.02.2023
Kranken COVID variant cases registered in four regions of Ukraine – Public Health Center

Kranken COVID variant cases registered in four regions of Ukraine – Public Health Center

19:43 16.02.2023
Novovolynsk to attract EUR 7.1 mln grant from NEFCO for construction of housing for IDPs

Novovolynsk to attract EUR 7.1 mln grant from NEFCO for construction of housing for IDPs

14:22 15.02.2023
One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

13:55 15.02.2023
Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

20:11 24.01.2023
French Neo-Eco starts dismantling buildings in Hostomel, preparing to show rebuilding concept

French Neo-Eco starts dismantling buildings in Hostomel, preparing to show rebuilding concept

19:46 20.01.2023
Alcohol production grows by 12% in 2022 despite Russian invasion – MP Hetmantsev

Alcohol production grows by 12% in 2022 despite Russian invasion – MP Hetmantsev

19:58 16.01.2023
Ukraine's agricultural land market falls 77.8% in half of Jan – ministry

Ukraine's agricultural land market falls 77.8% in half of Jan – ministry

17:29 12.01.2023
Over 2.4 mln Ukrainians live in damaged housing, Diia already receives over 316,000 applications for compensation - Kubrakov

Over 2.4 mln Ukrainians live in damaged housing, Diia already receives over 316,000 applications for compensation - Kubrakov

13:18 05.08.2022
Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

Ukraine puts forward its candidacy for IAEA Board of Governors

Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

HACC decides to recover PINbank of Russian citizen Giner to state

LATEST

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

Shmyhal: Ukraine wins not only battle for heat, but also battle for light

Founder of Digital Future Fund unites his business projects into Qollabe group

Ukrtelecom cuts revenue by 15% in 2022

DTEK restores power supply to more than 7 mln subscribers during one year of war

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

AD
AD
AD
AD