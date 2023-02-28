Housing commissioning in Ukraine falls by 37.8% in 2022 – statistics

The commissioning of housing in Ukraine in 2022 fell by 37.8% compared to 2021, to 7.11 million square meters, according to the State Statistics Service.

According to the report, in cities in 2022, 4.752 million square meters of housing were put into operation (66.8% of the total), in rural areas – 2.357 million square meters. At the same time, 39.1% of the total volume of housing was commissioned in single-family houses, 60.7% in houses with two or more apartments, less than 0.1% in hostels.

In general, 92,500 apartments were commissioned last year, which is 38.9% less than in 2021. At the same time, 68,900 apartments were commissioned in cities, and 23,600 apartments in villages.

At the end of 2022, most housing was commissioned in Kyiv region (1.457 million square meters, 20.5% of the total), Lviv region (720,500 square meters, 10.1%), Odesa region (694,300 square meters, 9.8%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (493,200 square meters, 6.9%) and Vinnytsia region (404,500 square meters, 5.7%) and the city of Kyiv (908,000 square meters, 12.8%).

According to statistical data, an increase in the volume of housing commissioning compared to the previous year was recorded in Vinnytsia region (by 10.6%), Chernihiv region (by 7%, to 102,900 square meters) and Poltava region (by 47.9%, to 235,900 square meters). The remaining regions showed a decrease in the volume of housing commissioned.

The data are given taking into account housing commissioned in accordance with the temporary order for the commissioning of houses built without a permit for construction work, as well as excluding the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol and part of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the State Statistics Service said.