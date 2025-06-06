Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:40 06.06.2025

Ukraine reduce production of rolled products and steel, increases smelting of pig iron in 5 months

1 min read
Ukraine reduce production of rolled products and steel, increases smelting of pig iron in 5 months

Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises in January-May of this year reduced the production of general rolled products, according to recent data, by 2.4% compared to the same period last year - to 2.507 million tonnes from 2.568 million tonnes.

According to the information of the Ukrmetalurgprom association, steel smelting during this period decreased by 2.5% - to 3.061 million tonnes, but pig iron increased - by 5.9%, to 3.007 million tonnes.

In May, Ukraine produced 524,900 tonnes of rolled products, 635,800 tonnes of steel, 644,700 tonnes of iron, while in the previous month – 547,000 tonnes of rolled products, 692,000 tonnes of steel, 660,100 tonnes of iron.

As reported, in 2024, Ukraine increased the production of general rolled products by 15.8% compared to the previous year - to 6.222 million tonnes from 5.372 million tonnes. Steel production during this period increased by 21.6% - to 7.575 million tonnes, iron - by 18.1%, to 7.090 million tonnes.

Tags: #statistics #metallurgy

