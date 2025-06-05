Interfax-Ukraine
Only 2.2% of Ukrainians quit e-cigarettes after ban – nationwide survey

Roughly 70% of Ukrainian users of flavored e-cigarettes are aware that these products are banned in the country, yet only 2.2% of consumers of nicotine-containing products have actually stopped using e-cigarettes following the ban. These findings are from a national survey titled "What Ukrainians Think About Anti-Smoking Initiatives," conducted by the Razumkov Center's sociological service from April 2 to April 20. The survey was commissioned by the NGO Ukraine's European Choice and presented at a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"Most respondents began using nicotine products with traditional cigarettes. However, we're deeply concerned about the rising use of flavored e-cigarettes, despite their sale being completely banned in Ukraine for nearly a year now. The core issue lies in the lack of enforcement – flavored e-cigs are currently sold without any real control," said Taras Klymenko, head of Ukraine's European Choice.

He noted that manufacturers have found ways to circumvent the law by offering so-called "DIY kits," allowing consumers to mix components themselves. "Such products could be particularly dangerous, as the concentration of harmful or even prohibited substances is impossible to regulate. We urgently need stronger oversight and public awareness campaigns to inform users about the risks," Klymenko said.

Under Ukrainian law, refill containers for e-cigarettes must not exceed 10 ml, and disposable cartridges are limited to 2 ml. Only one-quarter of surveyed users adhere to these legal volume limits.

When asked, "If flavored sticks are banned except for tobacco flavor, what would be your most likely course of action?" fewer than 9% of users said they would quit tobacco and nicotine products entirely. Meanwhile, 17.6% would try to obtain banned flavored sticks, 33.8% would switch to legal tobacco-flavored products, 12.7% would revert to traditional cigarettes, and 8.3% would turn to illegal flavored e-cigarettes.

"Given that more than 65% of the heated tobacco stick market consists of flavored options, a substantial shift by users to the black market – whether illegal e-cigs or smuggled sticks – would result in multi-billion-hryvnia losses for the state budget, economic setbacks, and a spike in illicit trade. Any claims that a flavor ban would lead to widespread cessation should be treated cautiously. Unfortunately, only a small fraction of smokers actually quit, even when they intend to," Klymenko added.

Only 18% of respondents believe that banning flavorings is an effective way to reduce smoking rates. In contrast, over two-thirds (66%) believe consumers will simply find workarounds, such as using flavor capsules with nicotine products. Among those who regularly use flavored nicotine products, more than 80% do not view a flavor ban as an effective solution.

"People expect more from state policy than just bans – they want systemic public education. Only 16% of respondents believe the Ukrainian government is making progress in reducing smoking. The experience with e-cigarettes shows that bans alone are not effective – what's also needed is strict regulation of distribution and robust public awareness campaigns targeting both youth and adults," Klymenko concluded.

The face-to-face survey was conducted across all regions of Ukraine among 1,507 respondents aged 18 and over, in areas under government control. A stratified, multi-stage sampling method was used with random selection at the initial stages and quota-based selection at the final stage. The sample reflects the demographic structure of the adult population in the surveyed territories as of early 2022.

