18:46 20.05.2025

Interfax-Ukraine news agency has launched a Ukrainian-language version of the Economic Monitoring newsletter

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency announces the launch of the Ukrainian-language version of its monthly analytical publication Economic Monitoring, which covers key macroeconomic indicators of Ukraine and the global economy, foreign trade dynamics, inflation, employment trends, fiscal policy, public debt, energy, transport and agriculture.

The new Ukrainian-language edition was created to expand the access of Ukrainian enterprises, think tanks, government agencies and the media to verified economic information prepared on the basis of official sources - the State Statistics Service, the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy, as well as international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the IMF.

“In a turbulent economic situation, the country needs high-quality, structured analytics presented in the state language. The release of the Economic Monitor in Ukrainian is an important step towards meeting the professional audience in Ukraine. We want this product to become a reliable tool for business, government officials and journalists in decision-making,” said Maksym Urakin, Development Director of Interfax-Ukraine.

The first issue is already available to the agency's subscribers. It contains:

analysis of Ukraine's GDP and global economies;
inflation, unemployment, and foreign trade indicators;
statistics on migration processes, labor market structure and public debt;
charts and analytical conclusions on current trends and forecasts.
The publication will be updated monthly in accordance with the available official data, even in the conditions of partial suspension of some statistical publications due to the martial law.

You can order an electronic copy of the Economic Monitoring by contacting us at the following contacts:

Maxim Urakin

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +38-067-232-00-42.

