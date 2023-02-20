Construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine, own grain terminals in EU, Asia, Africa to be post-war recovery priorities – Zelenskyy

The construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine and own grain terminals in the European Union, Asia, and African will become the country's priority tasks during its post-war recovery, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Firstly, the energy sector, which we definitely want to make more diverse. I'm not just talking about natural gas and electricity generated by nuclear power plants. We also believe it is imperative to develop the ability to diversify power generation and energy storage. These are the new technologies that I want to work on together with the U.S. and Europe. We need to build energy storage facilities," the head of state said in an interview with the German publication Welt.

Also, according to him, Ukraine will actively work on the development of agriculture, in particular, attract foreign partners for the development of irrigation systems and the associated logistics, as well as construct grain terminals.

"We need to set up new grain hubs in the EU, Africa, and Asia. Namely huge hubs where we can deliver and then store wheat, corn, and all the other crops that are produced in Ukraine. Once these hubs are ready, we can move our goods there. […] In this regard, we hope for partners from Europe, as it requires significant investment," Zelenskyy said.

Some African countries have already taken interest in the construction of such hubs, the president said.

Another priority is expanding cyber security, Zelenskyy said.