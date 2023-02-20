Economy

19:51 20.02.2023

Construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine, own grain terminals in EU, Asia, Africa to be post-war recovery priorities – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine, own grain terminals in EU, Asia, Africa to be post-war recovery priorities – Zelenskyy

The construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine and own grain terminals in the European Union, Asia, and African will become the country's priority tasks during its post-war recovery, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Firstly, the energy sector, which we definitely want to make more diverse. I'm not just talking about natural gas and electricity generated by nuclear power plants. We also believe it is imperative to develop the ability to diversify power generation and energy storage. These are the new technologies that I want to work on together with the U.S. and Europe. We need to build energy storage facilities," the head of state said in an interview with the German publication Welt.

Also, according to him, Ukraine will actively work on the development of agriculture, in particular, attract foreign partners for the development of irrigation systems and the associated logistics, as well as construct grain terminals.

"We need to set up new grain hubs in the EU, Africa, and Asia. Namely huge hubs where we can deliver and then store wheat, corn, and all the other crops that are produced in Ukraine. Once these hubs are ready, we can move our goods there. […] In this regard, we hope for partners from Europe, as it requires significant investment," Zelenskyy said.

Some African countries have already taken interest in the construction of such hubs, the president said.

Another priority is expanding cyber security, Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #electricity #storage #recovery

MORE ABOUT

21:01 14.02.2023
Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

20:17 10.02.2023
Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure causes shutdown of one of Khmelnytsky NPP units – IAEA

Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure causes shutdown of one of Khmelnytsky NPP units – IAEA

18:08 08.02.2023
Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

14:32 19.01.2023
World's largest investment banks ready to attract capital to Ukraine to rebuild it – Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos

World's largest investment banks ready to attract capital to Ukraine to rebuild it – Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos

12:15 13.01.2023
Electricity deficit remains at yesterday's level, but first two hours of Jan 13 passed without limits – Ukrenergo

Electricity deficit remains at yesterday's level, but first two hours of Jan 13 passed without limits – Ukrenergo

12:14 12.01.2023
Exceeding electricity consumption limits leads to emergency blackouts in nine regions

Exceeding electricity consumption limits leads to emergency blackouts in nine regions

19:27 10.01.2023
DTEK Energy put into operation three new longwalls in Dec, increasing their total number to 28 in 2022

DTEK Energy put into operation three new longwalls in Dec, increasing their total number to 28 in 2022

10:09 06.01.2023
Public reduces electricity consumption in Oct-Nov by at least a third – YASNO head

Public reduces electricity consumption in Oct-Nov by at least a third – YASNO head

17:42 31.12.2022
Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

10:22 29.12.2022
Sadovy: 90% of Lviv without electricity

Sadovy: 90% of Lviv without electricity

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

Ukrnafta plans to increase production and drilling in 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD