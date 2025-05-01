Maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU increases from 550 MW to 650 MW

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

The maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova to the EU countries has been increased to 650 MW, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko reported on Facebook on Thursday.

"The increase in maximum export capacity is positive for Ukraine — both as an additional opportunity to balance the energy system without generation restrictions, and as a tool for obtaining additional income from foreign trade and replenishing the state budget," he wrote.

Starting from March 2024 and until now, the maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova has been set at 550 MW.

"Currently, Ukraine trades electricity with all neighboring European countries: Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Moldova. Every spring, exports increase, while imports decrease," the minister noted.

He emphasized that strengthening integration into the European energy system is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.