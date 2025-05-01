Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:35 01.05.2025

Maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU increases from 550 MW to 650 MW

1 min read
Maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU increases from 550 MW to 650 MW
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

The maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova to the EU countries has been increased to 650 MW, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko reported on Facebook on Thursday.

"The increase in maximum export capacity is positive for Ukraine — both as an additional opportunity to balance the energy system without generation restrictions, and as a tool for obtaining additional income from foreign trade and replenishing the state budget," he wrote.

Starting from March 2024 and until now, the maximum capacity of electricity exports from Ukraine and Moldova has been set at 550 MW.

"Currently, Ukraine trades electricity with all neighboring European countries: Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Moldova. Every spring, exports increase, while imports decrease," the minister noted.

He emphasized that strengthening integration into the European energy system is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Tags: #electricity #export

MORE ABOUT

20:00 30.04.2025
Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

19:24 30.04.2025
Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain in nine months of 2024/25 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain in nine months of 2024/25 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

15:40 25.04.2025
Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

09:29 16.04.2025
Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

20:24 14.04.2025
Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

16:30 14.04.2025
Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

17:06 29.03.2025
Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

20:24 28.03.2025
Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

19:09 11.03.2025
Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

15:46 10.03.2025
Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

HOT NEWS

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

Govt directs 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2024 to state budget, 50% to Oschadbank

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

Share of private label among Kormotech sales in Ukraine is less than 5%, 15% in Europe

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 21.3% in Q1 but net profit falls by 41%

Ukraine's Kormotech aims for EUR 500 mln in revenue by 2028

Naftogaz Group increases net profit by 64% in 2024

China publishes lists of suppliers of barley, corn and soybeans from Ukraine

Deleverage of Ukrainian companies in last three years exceeds foreign direct investment three times – expert

Over 80% of wheat, barley, oats and peas sown in Sumy region – Minister of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD