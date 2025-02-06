Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:38 06.02.2025

Energoatom increases electricity production by 2% in 2024, generating 53 bln kWh

2 min read
Energoatom increases electricity production by 2% in 2024, generating 53 bln kWh

In 2024, Energoatom, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine, produced 53 billion kWh of electricity, a 2% increase compared to 2023 and a 12% rise compared to 2022.

"The company exceeded its plan by supplying an additional 1 billion kWh to the power grid," Energoatom reported on Wednesday.

The company noted that during last year's heating seasons from January to March and October to December, monthly production ranged from 5 to nearly 6 billion kWh. During the warmer months of the year, when maintenance campaigns were conducted, production ranged from 3 billion to 4 billion kWh per month.

"Last year, Energoatom continued to reduce the overall duration of planned maintenance for power units, cutting it by an additional 59 days. The maintenance campaign was scheduled to ensure that all nine power units on Ukraine-controlled territory operated during the cold season, including the current period," the company explained.

In 2024, Energoatom allocated UAH 116.3 billion (excluding VAT), or 58% of its net income, to cover the Public Service Obligations (PSO), which support fixed electricity tariffs for households.

The company paid UAH 28.8 billion in taxes to budgets at all levels, a 35% increase compared to 2023.

According to Acting Board Chairman Petro Kotin, despite losing 45% of nuclear generation capacity due to the occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP and ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure, Energoatom continues to operate reliably, providing over 60% of the country's electricity needs.

Among the key factors contributing to the company's success last year, Energoatom highlighted the complete transition away from Russian spare parts and nuclear fuel, replacing suppliers and switching to American fuel. The company also cited successful collaboration with American Westinghouse Electric and Holtec International, Canadian Cameco, and British Urenco, as well as over two years of successful operation of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility, which saved over $200 million.

"The positive results of Energoatom's operations in 2024, its immense and undeniable importance to the economy and energy security of the state, and its social support for Ukrainians during the war demonstrate the high efficiency of Ukraine's nuclear generation and the need for its long-term development," Kotin said.

Tags: #electricity #energoatom

