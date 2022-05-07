Economy

17:11 07.05.2022

Kyiv to lose third of its budget in 2022 – mayor

Kyiv to lose third of its budget in 2022 – mayor

According to preliminary calculations, Kyiv city budget will lose one third of its revenues, i.e. more than UAH 20 billion, because of the Russian aggression, according to the press service of mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko.

He noted that today it is impossible to calculate this amount accurately because the war is still going on. "It is not quite correct to make monthly calculations because the budget is envisaged for one year. In general for 2022 we, according to preliminary calculations, will receive a third of the budget shortfall. That is more than UAH 20 billion. But, I emphasize, that these are preliminary estimates," Klitschko said on the air of radio NV.

The mayor noted that at present the city's economy is slowly coming back to life, businesses are coming back to work. Also, the percentage of payment for utility services provided is growing in the capital.

"For example, 55% of Kyiv citizens paid for utilities for March. And I am very grateful to them for that since these funds were spent for the necessary materials. They were spent on salaries to employees of enterprises, who, often risking their lives, provide the city with all services," said Klitschko.

