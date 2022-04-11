Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Lithuania will help Ukraine increase the export of agricultural products, which collapsed due to the blockade of the Ukrainian seaports by the aggressor country, Russia, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Lithuania Kęstutis Navickas and Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky reached the relevant agreements at a meeting in Kyiv on April 10.

As reported on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry on Monday, the Lithuanian transport department plans to send a test train with 2,000 tonnes of agricultural raw materials from Ukraine to Lithuanian seaports in the near future. At the same time, Navickas stressed that although such a volume of supplies is clearly insufficient, it will be the first step for the implementation of the global infrastructure project of Ukraine and the EU.

"Lithuania responded to the call of the leadership of our state to resist the Russian invasion and continues to support Ukraine in the military, political, economic, humanitarian spheres, which is difficult to overestimate," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine quotes its head.

According to the ministry, the Lithuanian side promised full support for Ukraine in its European integration aspirations. In this context, Navickas stressed that he would personally facilitate consultations with European colleagues regarding the provision of methodological assistance in expediting the necessary procedures for Ukraine's accession to the EU, in particular in the field of agriculture.

The main topic of the meeting was the use of the logistics capabilities of the Republic of Lithuania for the export of Ukrainian grain to its traditional markets in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

It is specified that in addition to Navickas and Solsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas, Advisor to the Minister Daivaras Rybakovas, and Deputy Defense Attaché of the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Ukraine Thomas Matulevičius participated in it.