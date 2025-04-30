China publishes lists of suppliers of barley, corn and soybeans from Ukraine

The People's Republic of China (PRC) has formed lists of persons planning to export barley, corn and soybeans and lists of storage locations from which barley, corn and soybeans are planned to be exported to China, the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection of Ukraine reported.

The department recalled that the relevant procedure ensures compliance with the requirements of the protocols of phytosanitary and inspection requirements for the export of barley, corn and soybeans from Ukraine to China between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the PRC.

The State Food Service emphasized that the lists were published on the official website of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China at the link: https://scintl.chinaport.gov.cn/aprwebserver/pages/apr/public/html/companyList.html.

The agency called on interested parties to familiarize themselves with the lists and, if any discrepancies are found, to notify the Department of Phytosanitary Safety and Control in Plant Growing of the State Service on Food and Consumer Protection by May 2, 2025 by phone: (044) 257 9247, e-mail: [email protected].