EU energy ministers on Feb 28 discuss market situation in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

On February 28, EU energy ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting in Brussels to discuss the energy situation in Europe against the backdrop of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"Energy ministers are meeting to discuss the implications of the crisis in Ukraine, in particular in terms of security, supply and energy prices, as well as possible courses of action," the EU Council website says.

The report notes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused an increase in gas prices in the EU and world oil prices. This increase comes against the background of a pre-existing jump in energy prices in the EU.

Earlier, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson announced that EU energy ministers at an extraordinary meeting on Monday will consider the synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with the European one. She noted that she will ask ENTSO-E to support the emergency synchronization of power systems as soon as possible.

As reported, Ukraine, after the successful implementation of the program for testing the operation of the country's energy system together with the Moldovan energy system in an isolated mode against the backdrop of military aggression by Russia, whose troops, incl. entered Ukraine and carried out shelling from the territory of Belarus, refused to connect back to the power systems of the Russian Federation and Belarus.