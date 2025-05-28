EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

The European Union is in talks with the United States on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, and Germany is taking an active part in them, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"We are currently working on the 18th package of sanctions. We are in talks with the United States. You know that the American government and the American Congress are also talking about sanctions from the United States. We are informed about these talks and I am actively participating in them," Merz said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Wednesday.