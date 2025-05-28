Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 28.05.2025

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

1 min read
EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

The European Union is in talks with the United States on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, and Germany is taking an active part in them, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"We are currently working on the 18th package of sanctions. We are in talks with the United States. You know that the American government and the American Congress are also talking about sanctions from the United States. We are informed about these talks and I am actively participating in them," Merz said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Wednesday.

Tags: #sanctions #eu #usa

MORE ABOUT

16:14 28.05.2025
Russia is always searching for ways to extend war – Zelenskyy

Russia is always searching for ways to extend war – Zelenskyy

11:09 28.05.2025
USA to not support Ukraine withdrawing from territories it currently controls – Zelenskyy

USA to not support Ukraine withdrawing from territories it currently controls – Zelenskyy

11:04 28.05.2025
EU’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia may contain strong things – Zelenskyy

EU’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia may contain strong things – Zelenskyy

20:31 27.05.2025
CEO of titanium Velta predicts real results of minerals deal with USA by 2035

CEO of titanium Velta predicts real results of minerals deal with USA by 2035

20:21 27.05.2025
Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

19:17 27.05.2025
Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

18:13 27.05.2025
USA receives list of conditions for peace agreement from Ukraine, expects from Russia — Kellogg

USA receives list of conditions for peace agreement from Ukraine, expects from Russia — Kellogg

13:14 27.05.2025
Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

11:55 27.05.2025
USA, EU stop cooperation in countering Russian sanctions evasion – media

USA, EU stop cooperation in countering Russian sanctions evasion – media

10:01 27.05.2025
EU discusses gradual winding down of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

EU discusses gradual winding down of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

HOT NEWS

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

DocPort platform launched in Odesa port

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

Close to 50% of Ukraine’s strategic mineral resources in Russia-occupied areas – minister

Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

AD
AD