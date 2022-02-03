Economy

18:41 03.02.2022

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have discussed further steps that will extend trade between the countries.

"During our talks, we touched upon all aspects of our bilateral relations, considered the steps that can be taken to bring our trade balance to $10 billion, which showed a 60% growth last year and reached $7.5 billion. I sincerely believe that the free trade area (FTA) agreement that has just been signed will allow us to achieve this goal quickly," Erdogan said at a joint briefing with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv.

In turn, Zelensky noted that a trade turnover of $10 billion is a realistic goal.

"Even before the signing of the agreement, our mutual trade set a record and grew last year to $7 billion. More than half. This is proof that our goal, our agreement and the desire of both countries - and this is $10 billion - is more than real," the president of Ukraine said.

According to him, the FTA agreement will open up new business opportunities for both countries, increase investment, profits and jobs.

Erdogan also noted that one of the most important pillars of economic cooperation between the countries is Turkish investors in Ukraine.

"We are proud that Turkish companies have successfully implemented and are implementing infrastructure projects in Ukraine," he said.

Erdogan thanked the president of Ukraine for his trust in Turkish companies.

According to him, cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine in the field of tourism is constantly being strengthened.

"Despite the epidemic, last year we accepted more than 2 million of our friends in Turkey. I am convinced that this year we will break the record," Erdogan stressed.

Tags: #ukraine #fta #turkey
Interfax-Ukraine
