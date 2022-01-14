Economy

15:15 14.01.2022

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

1 min read
Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

The trade turnover between Ukraine and Azerbaijan for the first time in seven years has reached an all-time high levels of almost $1 billion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The commodity turnover [between Ukraine and Azerbaijan] not only did not decrease, despite what is happening around the world and our states are no exception, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in seven years, the trade turnover has reached an all-time high of almost $1 billion ", Zelensky said during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine and Azerbaijan set a goal to double the volume of joint trade by 2024, increase the amount of joint investments and projects, in particular, the participation of Azerbaijani companies in the Great Construction program, as well as mutual participation in the construction of new infrastructure in both states.

Also, according to the president, Ukraine counts on the active participation of Azerbaijani business in privatization in Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #azerbaijan #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:38 14.01.2022
Zelensky proposes Biden to hold trilateral meeting with Putin – President's Office head

Zelensky proposes Biden to hold trilateral meeting with Putin – President's Office head

17:12 14.01.2022
Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

15:21 14.01.2022
Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

14:31 14.01.2022
Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign six bilateral documents

Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign six bilateral documents

13:11 14.01.2022
Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

12:57 14.01.2022
Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

11:59 14.01.2022
Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

11:20 14.01.2022
EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

09:43 14.01.2022
Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

09:38 14.01.2022
Stable connection established with Sich-2-30 satellite, all on-board systems operate normally - Zelensky

Stable connection established with Sich-2-30 satellite, all on-board systems operate normally - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

LATEST

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

Shmyhal instructs Economy Ministry to create roadmap for corporatization of state enterprises for 2022

Govt limits markup on Ukrainian-made pasta

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 457 mln of net profit in 2021

President's Office dpty head plans to start regular meetings with business from Jan

Shabo remains only large enterprise in Ukraine burning grapevine for production processes

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

DTEK accepting two more vessels with 158,000 tonnes of American coal in ports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD