Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

The trade turnover between Ukraine and Azerbaijan for the first time in seven years has reached an all-time high levels of almost $1 billion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The commodity turnover [between Ukraine and Azerbaijan] not only did not decrease, despite what is happening around the world and our states are no exception, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in seven years, the trade turnover has reached an all-time high of almost $1 billion ", Zelensky said during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine and Azerbaijan set a goal to double the volume of joint trade by 2024, increase the amount of joint investments and projects, in particular, the participation of Azerbaijani companies in the Great Construction program, as well as mutual participation in the construction of new infrastructure in both states.

Also, according to the president, Ukraine counts on the active participation of Azerbaijani business in privatization in Ukraine.