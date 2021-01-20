Economy

15:48 20.01.2021

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

2 min read
Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

The tourism industry of Ukraine in 2020 saw about UAH 60 billion damage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The demand is lower today and the damage to the market has been significant. If in the world the losses of the tourism industry amounted to about $ 800 billion, then in Ukraine, according to our calculations, about UAH 60 billion. This is the damage that the industry saw in 2020," the head of the State Agency of Tourism Development in Ukraine, Maryana Oleskiv, said during a press conference on assessing the impact of COVID-19 on the hotel industry in Ukraine.

At the same time, she clarified that the agency plans to publish the detailed results of the industry in 2020 in early February.

At the same time, there is still no detailed statistical data on the tourism market and its participants in Ukraine, Oleskiv said.

"For the state agency, this will be one of the priorities in the next [2021] year. In the budget that we have, which is UAH 100 million, we plan to use a significant share of funding to create a unified tourism register, where all accommodation facilities and tourist activity subjects can register and receive operational statistics at least monthly," the expert said.

