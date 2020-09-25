Economy

12:36 25.09.2020

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

2 min read
Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

The financing of the direction of digital transformation and cybersecurity planned in the state budget for 2021 is catastrophically insufficient, said Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We studied international experience and, for example, Norway, Denmark, Estonia spend from 1% to 4% of the country's total budget on the direction of digital transformation, which also includes the direction of cyber security. In our country today, the budget has already been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, this is 0.15% and this is catastrophically low for one of the highest priority sectors of the digital economy," he said during the online conference "Digital transformation of the state: prospects and risks of cyber security" on Friday.

On the other hand, according to Fedorov, this is already an achievement compared to last year, when only several tens of UAH millions were allocated for the direction of digital transformation.

"The direction of cyber defense and "cyber" in general is becoming a priority for us. During this year we were able to build basic infrastructure things - we launched the One Stop Shop portal for public services, launched a mobile application. Millions of users is an indicator that we are moving in right direction, in 2021-2023 cyber security will be our priority," Fedorov said.

According to him, Ukraine needs to elaborate a strategy for development of the digital economy in order to make a qualitative "leap" in economic development.

Fedorov also noted the need to invest in education and science in terms of working with IT and digital solutions, since it is difficult to develop any industry without a sufficient number of field specialists.

Tags: #budget #cybersecurity #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 25.09.2020
EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

13:03 25.09.2020
EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

10:50 25.09.2020
Film 'Atlantis' has more chances for Oscars than Ukrainian nominees of past years - head of Ukrainian Oscar Committee

Film 'Atlantis' has more chances for Oscars than Ukrainian nominees of past years - head of Ukrainian Oscar Committee

09:47 25.09.2020
Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

16:50 24.09.2020
Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

14:49 24.09.2020
Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

11:14 24.09.2020
Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

10:55 24.09.2020
Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

17:38 22.09.2020
EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

15:15 22.09.2020
SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

LATEST

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD