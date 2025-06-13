US Congressional Committee approves defense budget bill without $300 mln aid package for Ukraine

The Appropriations Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved its version of the defense spending bill for fiscal year 2026 without an amendment on additional aid to Ukraine of $300 million, Breaking Defense said.

According to the Appropriations Committee's version, the defense budget is $832 billion, which corresponds to the budget level for fiscal year 2025, established by the Office of Management and Budget, which intends to use funds from the not yet approved reconciliation bill to bring the defense budget to $1 trillion.

"In another heated debate, lawmakers spent more than an hour weighing an amendment that would have added $300 million in Ukraine security assistance funding. The measure, offered by Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, was defeated in a voice vote," the publication said.

According to the publication, adding funding for Ukraine could "end up tanking the defense bill, as it would cause some Republicans to oppose the bill."

The committee voted 36-27 to send its funding proposal to the House of Representatives.