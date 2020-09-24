Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity for critical infrastructure facilities in the Ukrainian energy sector.

As the Ministry's press office reports, negotiations with partners on obtaining technical assistance are currently underway.

"International companies leading in the field of cybersecurity and digital transformation, such as, Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, Dell, McAfee, Huawei, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Micro Focus, Palo Alto Networks, have expressed interest in joining work together," the ministry said.

In the near future, together with the International Cybersecurity University (ICU), it is planned to hold a meeting of the working group on the development of cyber defense of critical energy infrastructure facilities under the Ministry of Energy.

"The purpose of the meeting is to draw attention to cybersecurity issues in the energy sector, to establish closer cooperation with global companies and international partners, to develop a plan for the further development of the sectoral cybersecurity system," the Ministry of Energy reported.