Economy

11:14 24.09.2020

Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

1 min read
Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity for critical infrastructure facilities in the Ukrainian energy sector.

As the Ministry's press office reports, negotiations with partners on obtaining technical assistance are currently underway.

"International companies leading in the field of cybersecurity and digital transformation, such as, Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, Dell, McAfee, Huawei, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Micro Focus, Palo Alto Networks, have expressed interest in joining work together," the ministry said.

In the near future, together with the International Cybersecurity University (ICU), it is planned to hold a meeting of the working group on the development of cyber defense of critical energy infrastructure facilities under the Ministry of Energy.

"The purpose of the meeting is to draw attention to cybersecurity issues in the energy sector, to establish closer cooperation with global companies and international partners, to develop a plan for the further development of the sectoral cybersecurity system," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Tags: #cybersecurity #energy_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 18.08.2020
Danilov, Dutch Ambassador discuss cooperation in cybersecurity

Danilov, Dutch Ambassador discuss cooperation in cybersecurity

14:25 31.07.2020
Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

11:50 27.07.2020
NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

12:59 10.07.2020
Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

13:36 08.06.2020
EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

10:43 18.05.2020
Energy Ministry to help renewable energy producers improve forecasting

Energy Ministry to help renewable energy producers improve forecasting

09:54 07.02.2020
Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

11:41 19.12.2019
Energy Community to mediate in conflict between Ukrainian renewable energy market players, Energy Ministry

Energy Community to mediate in conflict between Ukrainian renewable energy market players, Energy Ministry

09:55 16.12.2019
Cybersecurity is key component of national security - NSDC Secretary Danilov

Cybersecurity is key component of national security - NSDC Secretary Danilov

16:41 14.12.2019
Cybersecurity is key component of national security - NSDC Secretary Danilov

Cybersecurity is key component of national security - NSDC Secretary Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

LATEST

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

Developer Arricano sees net profit rise 2.5-fold, reduces revenue by 18% in H1 2020

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

One more portfolio company of Khomutynnik investment fund became «unicorn»

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD