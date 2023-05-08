Economy

16:15 08.05.2023

No damage caused to Ukraine's energy system by night enemy attack – Energy Ministry

No damage was caused to the energy system of Ukraine as a result of the enemy's massive attack on the country last night, however, there are power outages in the frontline regions, the press service of the Energy Ministry of Ukraine has said on Monday.

"The night massive shelling of the capital, Kyiv and Odesa regions, fortunately, did not cause any damages to the energy infrastructure. At the same time, consumers in Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv regions remain without power supply due to shelling," it said.

According to the ministry, power engineers are working to resume power supply where the situation with security allows.

"In particular, power supply has been resumed in the settlement of Hrakove in Kharkiv region, which had been blacked out since last year. Consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region, who were disconnected from power supply after a recent massive missile strike, have been connected to power supply again," it said.

In the past 24 hours, power supply was resumed for more than 24,500 consumers.

Tags: #energy #energy_ministry

