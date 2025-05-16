Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:38 16.05.2025

Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak, at a regular meeting of the Energy Coordination Group in the G7+ format, stressed to partners the importance of further replenishing the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday.

"Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy do not stop, as a result of which damage to facilities in both frontline and rear regions is increasing. Therefore, the issues of protection, repair of energy facilities, development of distributed generation, and renewable energy remain extremely important," he noted.

The meeting, which was chaired by Canada in the G7, was attended by representatives of the European Commission, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, Poland, the Netherlands, Estonia and other countries and partners, as well as international financial institutions.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, the meeting participants, in particular, discussed the issues of reforms in the energy sector, the integration of Ukrainian energy markets with EU markets, and further steps to strengthen sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in relation to the EU's refusal to accept Russian energy resources.

"The partners … assured that the needs of the Ukrainian energy sector will continue to remain a priority for the governments of the G7+ countries," the ministry added.

Currently, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has attracted almost EUR1.2 billion in confirmed contributions from 33 donors from 22 countries around the world. The fund was established in April 2022 at the initiative of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

Tags: #energy_ministry #energy

